Criticized for its journalism with reduced presence in the programming and bureaucratic content, SBT found a way to compensate for this disconnect with reality: it created the campaign #EuTeProtejoVcMeProtege.

Isabella Fiorentino teaches how to make a mask with fabric on video made by the presenter herself

The agency WMcCann created for the broadcaster some films with the aim of making viewers aware of the importance of wearing masks and obeying social distance to avoid contamination by the new coronavirus.

The videos that will be shown on TV and on the digital platforms of Silvio Santos’ channel have testimonials from artists of the house, such as the presenter Isabella Fiorentino, from the Esqu Esquida da Moda program. A veteran model, she teaches how to make homemade mask with fabric and money elastic.

Ratinho, Maisa Silva, Danilo Gentili and Rebeca Abravanel will also appear in similar films. In a sympathetic and symbolic attitude, SBT dressed its logo with a white mask. An image that can positively influence thousands of viewers.

SBT’s logo adhered to the use of a mask to avoid contamination

