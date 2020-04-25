With recordings started and stopped after a week, the second season of ‘As Aventuras de Poliana’ will be only for 2021, says TV columnist Daniel Castro. SBT will reprise a plot, Mexican or Brazilian, between the two seasons of the booklet, which premiered in May 2018 and has already passed 500 chapters. Recordings should only be resumed next year

The new season of the soap opera “As Aventuras de Poliana” was postponed and should only go on air in 2021. Aired since May 16, 2018 and already exceeding 500 chapters, the SBT children’s booklet had the recordings suspended a month ago as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to TV columnist Daniel Castro, the recording of “Poliana Moça” should only be resumed next year. In this series of chapters, the protagonist played by Sophia Valverde will appear with a new look and will continue to act with Lucas Burgatti even after the end of the relationship with Erick’s interpreter.

‘Poliana’ villain will receive punishment at the end of the soap opera

The first season’s recording came to an end in December, when several actors took their leave, as they will not be seen in the sequel. Among them, Larissa Manoela, who left SBT and signed a contract with Globo to star in “Além da Ilusão”, a six-episode booklet previously scheduled for September and which now also has not won a new debut date. To Purepeople, Bela Fernandes, interpreter of the villainous Filipa anticipated that her character will be punished until the last chapter.

SBT will reprise soap opera between the seasons of ‘Poliana’

To cover the hole that will be between the two seasons, SBT will resort to a replay, as did Globo and RecordTV. The title has not been decided and it is not yet known whether it will be a Mexican or Brazilian soap opera. Of the plots shown since 2012, the broadcaster only did not re-present “Carinha de Anjo” (2017/2018). Another alternative is to stretch “Poliana” in a few more chapters calling for the reissue of the episodes. For “Poliana Moça”, SBT hired names like Junno Andrade and renewed the look of some actors. The recordings lasted, however, a single week.

‘Poliana’ star Sophia joined TikTok

For more than two years giving life to the protagonist, Sophia has taken advantage of the quarantine to show her talent with dance and voice acting. The 15 year old teenager has been using TikTok, a new craze among the famous, always with inspired and stylish looks.

Who did Eliza stay with at the end of ‘Totally Too Much’? Remember!

The shutdown of the studios led Globo to repeat “Totalmente Demais” (2015) around seven. The story starring Marina Ruy Barbosa shows the florist Eliza becoming a successful model. Until her happy ending, she goes through a few good ones and is played by Jonatas (Felipe Simas) and Arthur (Fabio Assunção), her talent scout. The Rio de Janeiro broadcaster has already postponed “Malhação: Transformation”, “Um Lugar ao Sol” and “Nos Tempos do Imperador”.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’