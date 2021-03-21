SBI Crypto opens to the public!

Indeed, SBI Crypto, the mining subsidiary of Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings, has opened its pool services to the public. In fact, for years it had been kept closed for private use.

Very important, every user who meets the conditions specified by the pool, will be able to place their hash power in favor of the community to obtain benefits.

It should be noted that the recent boom that cryptocurrencies have seen since the beginning of this year, has made the benefits of mining once again an option to consider.

In fact, assets like Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) have passed their all-time high on several occasions. As a consequence, encouraging the mining of these assets to a greater percentage.

SBI Crypto goes live

Yesterday, the SBI group announced the opening of its “Mining Pool” service. By the way, SBI Crypto is part of the Japanese financial conglomerate SBI Holdings, one of the largest financial-focused groups of companies in the country.

Specifically, in the SBI Crypto statement it is announced that any person or institution interested in mining cryptocurrencies can request a new account immediately. Unlike the group’s first limited release earlier this year.

The truth is that this registration period will be open until next April. Where applications will be closed at the expense of being approved by the administration.

Very important, according to the announcement, the platform will offer services not only in English and Japanese, but also in Mandarin.

Likewise, the group will mine three cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV). With expected revenues of 0.3897, 0.3805 and 0.3519 respectively, measured in dollars per terahash per day.

It has been confirmed that 1.1 EH / s will be allocated to support and provide stability to the new public mining pools.

However, SBI Crypto has also given credit to its partner, the German technology company Northern Data AG, because the development of the data center management services has been created together.

On the other hand, the audit and security tasks have been externally reviewed by Silent Breach.

Since when have you mined Bitcoin?

To clarify, since August 2017, SBI Crypto has mined Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Bitcoin SV privately and on an interrupted basis.

«SBI Crypto has been mining cryptocurrencies on mining farms abroad, since August 2017. And continues to expand its reach».

Currently, it ranks as the eleventh group with the highest hash power, having reached 2.44 EH / s.

Bitcoin loan services

To better understand, the multiple cryptocurrency companies of SBI Holding through various subsidiaries, to date have included the introduction of a Bitcoin lending service. Through its crypto investment subsidiary SBI VC Trade.

In addition to the acquisition of the cryptocurrency exchange TaoTao. According to SBI, the acquisition of TaoTao will contribute to the experience of the company to provide better services related to cryptocurrencies.

Also, in December 2020, SBI announced a joint cryptocurrency-related project with the leading Swiss securities exchange, SIX Swiss Exchange.

In this regard Yoshitaka Kitao, Managing Director of SBI Group, said that the new company is expected to “establish a powerful institutional corridor between Europe and Asia».

SBI has recently hinted at other crypto-related companies. In collaboration with foreign finance companies in the near future.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Yoshitaka Kitao: «This is an important step in building the world’s infrastructure. Necessary for widespread institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies».

