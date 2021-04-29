SBI CEO Claims Ripple Intends to Go Public Following SEC Lawsuit

Yoshitaka Kitao, CEO of top Japanese financial firm SBI Group, has come out to say that Ripple will go public after the SEC’s ongoing lawsuit. A report broke this news on April 29, citing Kitao’s speech during an earnings call. In the call, Kitao noted that Chris Larsen, the co-founder of Ripple, wants the company to move in that direction.

The company has reportedly been planning to go public since January 2020. At the time, the company’s chief executive, Brad Garlinghouse, hinted that Ripple could hold an initial public offering in the next 12 months. He noted that IPOs would soon become common in the crypto and blockchain spaces. While acknowledging that Ripple would not be the first company in the nascent space to go public, he noted that he expects the company to be among the first to make an initial public offering. He went on to say that going public was a natural evolution for Ripple.

However, these plans had a downside after Ripple faced multiple lawsuits in 2020. However, the biggest case was when the SEC indicted Ripple and two of its executives for the unregistered sale of XRP, which the regulator claims to be a value. While the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple has dragged on for months, recent developments in the case have favored Ripple, and these small victories could be why Ripple is rekindling its dreams of going public.

Holding an initial public offering could hurt XRP

While Ripple is interested in going public, experts believe that conducting an IPO could be detrimental to the price of XRP. For example, Rakesh Upadhyay, a crypto analyst, said that while Ripple is working hard to disrupt the global money transfer system, it has yet to do so.

He added that after Ripple goes public, market participants might initially have some patience. However, they will soon demand results, and when the results are unpleasant, they could shed their properties, causing significant damage to XRP.

Upadhyay further stated that,

A sharp drop in price will make it difficult for Ripple to raise money. You have been selling tokens, which shows that you are not making enough money to fund your operations. But unlike before, after the IPO, Ripple will also not be able to sell tokens without announcing it beforehand. When announced, this will affect prices again.

XRP continues to trade bullish. At the time of writing, the coin is trading at 1.03 pounds after gaining 5.23% in the last 24 hours and 9.11% in the last seven days. XRP is currently the fourth largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of 45,583,043,730.40 pounds.