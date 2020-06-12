AJ Styles does not respect CM Punk | As we told you in Planeta Wrestling, a couple of days ago the controversial CM Punk showed his controversy when he declared on Twitter that AJ Styles had always been a racist and homophobe, in response to the silence of AJ Styles, who unlike others Superstars of WWE, did not speak in favor of Black Live Matters or join the demonization of the white man on social networks for the death of George Floyd at the hands of a corrupt police officer.

AJ Styles doesn’t respect CM Punk

In a recent interview with Times Of India, AJ Styles responded to CM Punk’s exaggerated allegations:

“I’m not going to react in any way, at all, to something that comes from a guy that I don’t respect in any way. The truth is that it doesn’t matter. Look, my job as a fighter is to fight and get fans to disconnect from all the things that have happened in the world. I am not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things. ”

Also, if Styles is homophobic or racist, that’s his problem. Because there is no denying that Styles has said things like this throughout his career and Punk also that he has done it. What matters here is that AJ Styles is a great fighter and will continue to fight in WWE until at least 2023 if there is no injury or serious situation that prevents him. It is clear that if a person does not pronounce on a subject, perhaps it is because if he says something, he will be riddled on social networks with so many seeking to restrict freedom of expression and thought.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Backlash will be the next WWE PPV and AEW Fyter Fest will be the next AEW PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage.