says it is the best value for money

Toilet paper is surely one of the supermarket products that more customers buy. In fact, at the beginning of the pandemic it became a treasure, since it quickly sold out in all stores because people took the packages in pairs, fearful of running out of it.

Your choice is no small thing: some are more expensive than others and, above all, some scratch more than others. To resolve doubts, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has analyzed some of the most popular brands on the market and has issued a verdict on which is better.

The winner? The Renova Ultra Fort, with a score of 82 out of 100. However, the OCU recommends and qualifies as a master purchase that of Bosque Verde suave, from Mercadona, as it is the best in quality-price on the market and the second ranked in the ranking. overall with 79 points.

“The rolls of toilet paper with three or more layers are the ones that obtain the best evaluations, this is the case of Mercadona Bosque Verde Suave four-layer toilet paper that combines excellent quality with a good price but that does not shine especially for its care of the environment ”, says the organism.

The third place in the OCU ranking is occupied by Esselt from Aldi Premium, which also takes 79 points.

The organization celebrates, in any case, that “most of the toilet paper on the market comes from sustainably managed forests.” “In fact, just over 70% of the toilet paper packages analyzed by OCU had an environmental certificate that proves it,” he says.

