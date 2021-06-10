Says goodbye to “his brother”, Marlene Favela, one more loss | INSTAGRAM

This year 2021 has been quite difficult for Marlene Favela, the Mexican actress has lost several people in a very short time, only a month ago she lost a friend and this week another.

I do not see many details but if you decided that it would be good to say a few words that was how the protagonist of “Wild Cat” and “Against Wind and Marea”, dedicated time in her stories of Instagram to fire “his brother”, who lost his life.

“Today I say goodbye to you dear brother were the words”, with which Marlene began to write. “May our father illuminate your path and God receive you with open arms”, being quite concise in his message.

So far there are two losses in just a short time so the actress must be going through some pretty difficult moments even though she was very happy about the premiere of her new soap opera.

The famous actress with 5 million followers on Instagram is a few weeks after returning to Mexican television as part of the stellar cast of “The Heartless” a new telenovela made by Televisa that will star Livia Brito and Jose Ron.

He has been recording for several months now and is still waiting for the story to finally begin airing in Mexico this Monday, July 5 at 9:30 PM in Mexico City on the channel of the stars.

It is fair to remember that three years ago Marlene also suffered the loss of her father so only the unfortunate news is added to her.

We hope that he soon recovers from his losses and that he can enjoy the sure success that his telenovela will have on the famous channel of the stars where he will be able to entertain thousands of Mexicans.