Saylor Reacts to Teasing That Bitcoin Has Become Crypto’s MySpace

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor responded to a tweet implying that the days of Bitcoin are numbered. In it, the poster compared the leading cryptocurrency to MySpace. Saylor responded by saying that BTC trading volumes equate to MySpace’s maximum valuation every few hours.

With some now calling Bitcoin “crypto boomer,” because it is relatively unexciting compared to others, is there any truth to MySpace’s allegations?

Is Bitcoin becoming the MySpace of cryptocurrencies?

Defending Bitcoin over claims that it is becoming irrelevant, Saylor said that the leading cryptocurrency had grown faster than any company in history. He added that Bitcoin beats MySpace in terms of valuation.

“At its peak, MySpace was valued for a day in a single private transaction at less than .06% of #Bitcoin, which has grown faster to a higher market capitalization than any other company in the history of the world. We exchange a lifetime value of MySpace in $ BTC every few hours. “

MySpace was the first social network to reach a global audience. It was the dominant platform between 2005 and 2008, serving 100 million users per month.

In May 2009, the number of monthly Facebook users surpassed that of MySpace for the first time. This was the beginning of the end, and its user count continued to decline despite various reviews of the site. Even so, it continues to this day with around 7 million users per month. By comparison, Facebook attracts 2.7 billion users a month.

According to Lifewire, MySpace’s downfall was due to several factors, but its failure to innovate and keep up with competing platforms was foremost among them.

“One argument was that the company never figured out how to innovate well enough to keep up with the competition.”

While Saylor can argue that BTC trade volumes are substantial relative to MySpace, some would argue that he did not address the point of the argument. Bitcoin is often accused of being a graveyard of innovation.

The Taproot update is already in play

The last big innovation in Bitcoin came in 2017 with the SegWit soft fork, which allows you to divide transactions into blocks by separating signatures. SegWit was designed to prevent accidental transactions and make the network run faster and more efficiently.

Earlier this week, the developers merged the Bitcoin Taproot update with the source code. It will make multi-signature Bitcoin transactions cheaper, more private, and easier to implement.

“Their goal is to increase the fungibility of Bitcoin, improve the functionality of smart contracts, and increase privacy by making all transactions appear the same to outsiders.”

Miners who approve of the update can indicate their support by including particular data, known as a “signal bit,” in their mined blocks. If 90% of the blocks mined up to the August 11 cutoff include the Taproot signal, the update is blocked for activation in November.

Most mining pools have already signaled their approval of Taproot. But when it comes to crypto innovations, some would argue that Taproot is still a relatively conservative innovation.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com