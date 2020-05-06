▲ Rappers who participated in the Miguel Minor documentary Photo Courtesy of the musicians

Juan Ibarra

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 6, 2020, p. 8

For five years now Óscar Zambrano Romero has been a rapper known in his community as Saycro T-King; Although in San Pablo del Monte, Tlaxcala, where he is originally from and an inhabitant, they call it that way for a long time.

In addition to making music, Saycro works in his father’s carpentry workshop, although it is not his only job. The songs he has recorded and the presentations he has given so far do not generate any income, on the contrary, the young man has had to invest in his hobby.

For the rapper, life during the global pandemic doesn’t change much. In São Paulo, people keep going out, not that they have many options. People have to go to work, whether they want to or not, sentences Oscar’s voice over the phone. He continues to perform at the workshop himself.

A couple of years ago, the rapper agreed to appear in the Miguel Minor Serrano documentary that talks about the social problems of some towns in the state of Tlaxcala and how they transform through rap, muralism, graffiti or any other art, he said. the director in a statement.

So documentary filmmaker Miguel Minor contacted SaycroT-King, as well as other rappers from the area, and was with the performers during hip-hop battles and in a cypher, which is a format that serves rappers to introduce yourself and learn about their styles.

In Cypher Tlx rap and migration, as the tape is titled, Saycro along with other rappers from Tlaxcala such as Hesiucka, Dams and Educalez explain the origins of their preferences for a form of expression such as rap.

Zambrano Romero just needs to listen to a melody to start catharsis. In his lyrics he talks about life in his neighborhood and how he feels. “For selling huachicol, they knocked down the entire canton,” Saycro says in BarrioMagic, the last song he published on his social networks. His lyrics are directed and speak about the people in his neighborhood, because the things that inspire him are everyday for almost everyone.

“And the street shouts at me, come back, come whisper to me, and that if you love me it will always be there, and if you die it will be here,” Saycro raps on another topic. In his videos he uses the streets and graffiti of San Pablo del Monte as scenarios. There are also his friends, to whom he seems to dedicate: the stable brought us together, few are welcome in this nightlife, the cold doesn’t even hit, because of the soreness I breathe and the beats increase more.

SaycroT-King considers that it is through hip-hop that he can best express himself. “I damage the bad and make it my insane art, and there is no life if there is no food, take care of your family and screw the police,” he says in a collaboration with DeKo CC VC called Let my fam explode.

In addition to helping him express himself, rap has taken Oscar to other states where people have reacted well to his music. Saycro wants to release an album from which he already has some songs ready. He keeps trying to improve the quality of his songs little by little, as he works independently and locally.

The documentary Cypher Tlx rap and migration is the result of the Support Program for Municipal and Community Cultures (PACMyC) of 2018. SaycroT-King said he was happy with the Minor Serrano film, although he was also worried because it has not yet been published.

The documentary is expected to be seen later this year at celebrations such as the Documentary Film Festival in Mexico City (DocsMx). However, is it possible to access a preview of the material at https://www.youtube.com/watch? Óscar Zambrano constantly uploads new songs to his social networks, all under his pseudonym SaycroT-King.

