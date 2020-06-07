Angel Di Maria was part of the Argentina Selection who finished third in the America’s Cup 2019. However, since then he has not been summoned by Lionel Scaloni and in this case the attacker of the Paris Saint Germain He expressed his surprise, although he warned that he will not stop trying.

In an interview with L’Équipe, “Noodle“He was consulted for his absences in the citations.” Not much to say. I just finished an excellent season and they haven’t called me once, “he said.

“They are coach’s choices. Without a doubt, there was another better than me. If you want to prepare for the future? It could be. I am always at the disposal of the National Team. This season I had in mind to play one last America Cup, but when seeing that in each summons they did not even call me I began to lose hope “, he indicated.

Anyway, Say Maria He warned that he does not lose the dream of achieving a title with the selected one. “The tournament will be in 2021, so I will try to do my best to show that I can help the team. It doesn’t matter if I start or substitute: I want to be there and try to win something with the Selection“he sentenced.

Finally, the Argentine who represented the country in three World he said he stayed in Paris to quarantine. “To be honest, my family and I were always safe at home. I knew that if I had a problem, I would call the club and in 10 minutes we would find a solution. If we had a problem, there was the doctor, the hospital,” he explained.

And he commented: “My oldest daughter is allergic to lactose: in Argentina You can’t find suitable products everywhere. When you have small children, in my city (rosary beads) can be complicated if you have to go to the hospital. Paris It is my city today, so it was natural to go through this period here. “