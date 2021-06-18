Say goodbye to your old TV: this Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV is on sale for 499 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If your old television does not give more of itself and you are thinking of renewing it, pay attention because this offer interests you. It is time to make the leap to a Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV because now the change will only cost you 499 euros.

Samsung QLED TVs are among the most popular and appreciated by users. This is because its Quantum Dot technology offers a much better display quality than conventional LED panels, which is why many people have decided to make the leap to these models.

The problem is that its price is more expensive than other LED televisions, although if you are attentive to the offers you can always find good opportunities to save on your purchase. The promotion that we are going to talk to you about today is one of them: for only 499.99 euros you can get a Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV to renew your old television.

Specifically, the model that is on offer is the Samsung QLED QE43Q60A. It is a television that belongs to the 2021 catalog, so it is equipped with the latest technology and the best panel quality.

Samsung’s 4K QLED TV from the 2021 catalog with a 43-inch panel. Quantum Dot technology allows you to enjoy 100% of the color volume. Its processor is capable of optimizing images and transforming them to 4K regardless of their source source. It supports multiple voice assistants.

The official price is 769 euros and, although you can find it reduced in other stores (for example, right now it costs 559 euros in Amazon Spain), thanks to this promotion you save at least 60 euros, so it is an excellent time to save on your purchase.

We talk about a television with a 43-inch panel that offers you the best quality and the latest technological innovations introduced by Samsung this year. QLED technology allows you to enjoy 100% color volume by converting light into more than one billion colors at any brightness level.

Under the hood we find a Samsung 4K processor capable of optimizing images and transforming them to 4K, regardless of the source of content. What’s more, supports HDR10 +, which brings out the details and contrast in each scene to create deeper blacks and more vibrant images. And Motion Xcelerator technology gives you sharper images by automatically adding frames, which is especially interesting in fast scenes.

The Samsung QLED QE43Q60A has built-in various virtual assistants to control the TV with voice commands. They’re available Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby.

