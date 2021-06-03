Say goodbye to stains with the best window cleaning robots of 2021

Purchase criteria to choose the best window cleaning robot

A window cleaning robot It is an asset that will make your life at home much easier. And finding the right model is not as simple a task as it may seem. That’s why here we leave you the main characteristics that you should take into account to fully define your purchase:

Power. The power of the window cleaning robot will indicate its working capacity. Depending on the surface of the crystals you have at home, you will need a more or less powerful model.

Velocity. It is also important that the appliance is able to clean the glass as quickly as possible. At a minimum, these robots are capable of cleaning a square meter in just 4 minutes.

Autonomy. And if your battery is not sufficiently autonomous, it will be of little use to us. So you should make sure that your window cleaning robot has sufficient autonomy to do all your work without downloading.

Cleaning programs. Another advantage of these machines is that they have endless cleaning programs, which will give us a greater versatility.

What is a robot window cleaner?

A window cleaning robot It is a device that by itself cleans the glass of the windows of our home. Thanks to a suction pump, it is able to adhere to the surface to clean it thoroughly.

A feature that allows them to clean all types of glass regardless of their position. Can do it even perpendicular to the ground.

What is the function of a robot window cleaner?

As we say, window cleaning robots They have a suction pump that allows them to adhere to any glass. From there, will clean the surface thanks to their microfiber cloths. And as usual in this type of robots, we can schedule your cleaning modes and itineraries, so that it describes the route that we request.

How to use a robot window cleaner?

The truth is that wearing a window cleaning robot it is a very simple task. Still, we would like to highlight a series of tips that will help you make good use of our new acquisition:

Check that the robot is connected to the adapter. You will need to do this before plugging it into the electrical current.

Charge the backup battery. These devices have an emergency battery. The best thing is that it is well loaded so that our robot does not leave us stranded.

Cloth position. The robot cloths must be in a suitable position to clean the windows. Check it out before putting your robot window cleaner to work.

Cleaning and maintaining a robot window cleaner

A window cleaning robot it will be an acquisition that will improve our quality of life. But if we want him to accompany us for many years, we will have to carry out a series of maintenance and cleaning work:

Turn on the robot. First of all, you must turn on the robot and check that it is working.

Put it on the window. You will place it in the window that you want to clean. Don’t worry, because its suction pump will prevent it from detaching from the glass.

Dry cleaning You must first activate the dry cleaning mode and wait for the appliance to finish.

Glass cleaner. Once the first cleaning is finished, you will apply a glass cleaner and change the cleaning mode of the robot so that it finishes the job for you.