Cinnamon will be your best option to get rid of excess oil on your skin

April 05, 20209: 52 AM

Cinnamon has been traditionally used in the world of natural medicine, since it has properties that help treat respiratory, gynecological and digestive diseases.

It is important to mention that cinnamon is also excellent for beauty treatments, this is because it has antiseptic, antibacterial and antibiotic properties that repair and heal the skin.

That is why cinnamon is the perfect ally to remove excess shine and blemishes from the skin, since this miraculous ingredient helps keep skin soft and healthy, in addition to reducing enlarged pores.

Cinnamon scrub to remove excess shine on the face

Ingredients

The peel of a lemon

Honey bee

Cinnamon powder

Preparation

To start with the preparation of this scrub we must add all the ingredients in a container, then mix well until obtaining a homogeneous and uniform paste.

How to use

We recommend using your fingertips for its application. You will see the results in seconds!

