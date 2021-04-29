Say Goodbye to Keys: The Nuki Smart Lock is Secure and Now Cheaper Than Ever at Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Smart locks are one of the new accessories for the Smart Home that are beginning to become popular. Now one of the best sellers drops a lot in price on Amazon.

The smart home advances little by little with some gadgets that until recently were unthinkable, such as smart locks, which allow you to open the door of the house with your mobile or any device with NFC, as well as from an app, something that can save you more of an upset when you leave the keys inside the house.

More and more models are on sale, although obviously not all offer the same quality nor are they all equally safe. One of the most prominent is the Nuki Smart Lock smart lock, which Amazon also sells right now with € 60 discount to leave it at only € 169.

There is another option, and it is the pack that also includes the Bridge, an element to be able to open the door from a distance, even if you are not close to home. Let’s say it is useful if you have guests and you do not want them to wait at the door or if you want to open up to a member of your family.

Smart lock compatible with double clutch cylinder and integrable both in Google Home, Alexa or HomeKit

We have been able to test this Nuki smart lock, which gives all the necessary guarantees in terms of security and which truly gives peace of mind to leave the house without the keys.

In its complete analysis we solve all the doubts that may arise about its operation, which are obviously not few as it is a sensitive element in any home and that many would never think of making it smart.

With extremely secure encryption and automatic opening

This smart lock has all the necessary security protocols to guarantee that no one who has not been authorized can open your door, protocols that have been inspected by international organizations that are experts in cybersecurity.

Although you have an internet connection, you actually the opening is produced by proximity. When you approach her with your mobile in your pocket, it is automatically unlocked without you having to make any gesture.

You can add several users, of course, as many as members of your household need to open that door.

Installation is fairly simple and it is not necessary to be a locksmith, far from it. In just 20 minutes you will have everything ready to go, as we have seen first-hand.

Assembling your own Smart Home is easier than it seems, it can also be cheaper if you know what products to look for so that you can control products in your home such as light bulbs, appliances, lamps or televisions.

The questions

Among the most common doubts about this lock there are two that stand out: what happens if the power goes out at home or if you run out of battery in your mobile?

First, The Nuki Smart Lock works on batteries, so even if the power goes out, you will still be able to access your home without problems, even if you don’t have a mobile, simply with the corresponding key.

If not, you can always login to the Nuki app from another device and manually open the lock.

