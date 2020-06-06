Hundreds of people gathered this Saturday at the Cape Fear Conference Church in Raeford, North Carolina, to pay tribute to George Floyd, the African American whose death in police custody triggered a wave of protests across the country that reached the gates of the White House and sparked a debate on racism and justice.

George Floyd’s remains were greeted by a crowd that cheered with his fist held high, while the coffin was placed in the center of the chapel.

People were allowed to pass in groups of 10 and asked to wear face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The general public was able to attend the Cape Fear Conference church chapel to say goodbye to George Floyd from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said federal authorities assisted in law enforcement.

Outside Raeford Church hundreds of people stood in long lines to see Floyd’s remains, as did an anti-racism rally that rejected US police brutality against the African-American community.

This is the second funeral for George Floyd, the first ceremony was held in Minneapolis and was conducted by the Rev. Al Sharpton, and the third event will take place on Monday in Houston, the city where the African American lived.

Five months after the presidential election and at a time when the United States is still fighting the coronavirus, Floyd, an African American who was suffocated by a white police officer, died on May 25 in Minneapolis, sparked a mobilization that continues.

The incident opened the debate on police brutality and inequalities that were exacerbated by the pandemic crisis, which showed that black citizens suffer disproportionate death rates, with higher unemployment rates.

Mobilizations are expected in large cities such as New York, Miami, Chicago or Los Angeles and this Saturday thousands of people also demonstrated in London, Pretoria, Paris, Berlin and Sydney, among other cities.

In Washington, under a stubborn sun, protesters began to arrive in the vicinity of the White House. From early on there was an important police device and several helicopters flew over the city.

In La Fayette square in front of the White House – usually a space for tourists – it has been closed since last weekend after a protest that led to violent incidents and now there is a fence of several meters to prevent passage.

