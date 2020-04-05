Naturally brighten your eye contour with cocoa butter

April 05, 20205: 59 p.m.

Beauty and personal care is a matter of great importance for the well-being of each individual and as is evident from all parts of the body that must be maintained, the face is undoubtedly the most delicate and necessary to care for.

The skin of the face is sensitive to continuous mistreatment, to continuous exposure to the sun’s rays for long periods of time without the use of sunscreen, to cold and other polluting agents in the environment, which threaten to affect the health of the face.

In this article we want to treat a specific part of the face that tends to swell, discolor or turn green or purple, as a result of excessive makeup use or not sleeping properly. Indeed, we are talking about the eye contour.

This part of the body can be treated with cosmetic products, some of them can be excessively expensive, however there are natural products that have significant and positive effects on the skin of the eye, in this case cocoa butter will be a great ally to treat this condition.

Mix in a small container 40 grams of cocoa butter with 3 tablespoons of olive oil until you get a homogeneous paste. Then smear two cotton balls with the mixture and place on the eyes for 15 minutes. Repeat this process 3 times a week to speed up the effects.

