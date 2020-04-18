Cellulite is a disease of women. Without a doubt, it seems impossible to erase them and wear a short in a calm way. But not anymore! Here we show you how to get rid of them with home remedies. Learn them.

April 18, 20201: 21 p.m.

Some situations such as menopause or pregnancy cause the irremediable appearance of cellulite.

Although it seems impossible to wear a short or short dress, they assure that avoiding the intake of fats is essential to start noticing a change, like the consumption of alcohol and sugar, avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, excessive use of heels and tight-fitting red, not using tobacco, avoiding stress, taking care of the intestinal flora and applying creams.

Is it possible to eliminate cellulite?

However, there are many tricks and home remedies to eliminate cellulite that we can start every day and even better than other beauty and aesthetic treatments.

With a silicone glove, While you bathe, lightly massage the areas where cellulite affects you the most to say goodbye to orange peel. Also eat a jelly at snack or after eating it is ideal to strike it down; This is due to its amino acids that help the formation of connective tissue that is affected by hormones.

Home remedies for cellulite.

You can create your homemade reducing cream with eucalyptus oil, olive oil and lemon juice because it will help you reaffirm, treat cellulite and keep your skin hydrated. If you also add crushed coffee beans, you will stimulate the area and help fight accumulated fat.

Also an infusion of honey and cinnamon morning and night it will help as its assets have the power to speed up metabolism and burn fat faster. Not to mention drink a lot of water, especially two glasses on an empty stomach.

Remember do not cross your legs excessively: hinders blood circulation and affects cellulite. Avoid tight pants and being in the same posture for a long time. Keep your legs straight and get up every hour. Wear heels of between 3 and 5 cm. High.

.