Sometimes our anxiety can manifest as hunger, that’s why you always have the feeling that “you didn’t eat anything”, but take it easy with this recipe you can end this

March 30, 20202: 23 AM

It is no secret to anyone that the situation we are experiencing today affects some people a little more, especially those who suffer from anxiety, and their only remedy is to eat and eat.

Recipe of

avocado and quinoa for anxiety

As we well know, anxiety can manifest itself in different ways, but now the one we are going to deal with is that which is related to the food we bring to our body.

Recipe of

avocado and quinoa for anxiety

Well, to start preparing this recipe the first thing you will need is a package of quinoa, orange, nuts (almonds and walnuts), avocado, honey, spinach and olive oil.

Recipe of

avocado and quinoa for anxiety

Cook the quinoa until ready to serve, and while this is happening, grind the nuts, then peel the orange and combine these last two ingredients together with a generous tablespoon of honey.

In a bowl pour the spinach, and also the mixture that you have previously formed together with the avocado cut into slices. At that time the quinoa so you must also add it, when everything is ready, pour a tablespoon of olive oil, and if you want you can also add chia seeds.

And ready to eat!

.