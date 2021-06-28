Saweetie Will Take Your Breath Away With Her 2021 BET Awards Look

Taraji P. Henson Is Ready for BET Awards & “Thot Girl Summer”

With close to 12 million followers on Instagram alone, Saweetie has developed a loyal following for her musical talents and eye for fashion. In fact, she recently dipped her feet in the beauty space after the Matte Collection x Saweetie launched on June 25.

She also has a brand called Icy that sells clothing inspired by her lyrics. “My goal is to create a strong business foundation — not something that’s just for clout or publicity — but a working machine that will last for decades to come,” she told Forbes. “I want my great grandkids running the Icy business.”

Saweetie added, “Partnerships have been a great way to blend music, fashion and beauty. And I make music that goes great with campaign ads.”