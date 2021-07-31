Saweetie Has a McDonald’s Signature Meal

To be a celebrity stan is to be obsessed with absolutely everything about them … including their food preferences. McDonald’s makes being a die-hard fan easy with their collection of signature meals inspired by celebrity orders, and the latest signature order available is based on rapper Saweetie’s Micky D’s favorites.

The meal is available starting August 9 at participating locations. McDonald’s customers can order The Saweetie Meal which includes a Big Mac, four-piece McNuggets, medium fries, and a medium Sprite. For dipping, add on McDonald’s beloved Tangy BBQ Sauce and the “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce — the Sweet’ N Sour sauce you know and love renamed for the occasion.

To really get the full Saweetie experience, the “Tap In” singer suggests adding fries to your Big Mac, using dips as a topping, and putting nuggets in your burger. Any way you slice it, you’ll be enjoying the familiar flavors of McDonald’s.

Not only will the meal be available for purchase inspired by the rapper, but it will also come together in special designed packaging. Saweetie is the latest celeb to have their McD’s order available, following BTS, J Balvin, and more.

“McDonald’s and I run deep — from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days — so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” Saweetie said in press materials. “Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh — I know that’s right. ”

