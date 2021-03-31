Saweetie and Quavo fight in elevator: video

Getty Images Saweetie and Quavo fought each other in an elevator

A video has been released of rappers Saweetie and Quavo, who recently broke up, and in the clip they are seen having a physical altercation. In the video, which was revealed by TMZ, the two singers are seen getting physically aggressive as they get into an elevator.

In the video, the doors are seen opening and Saweetie, born in Diamonte Harper, pounces on Quavo. She misses and then picks up an orange suitcase that he dropped.

Migos’ rapper then drags her into the elevator as they both pull the suitcase and they both fall to the elevator floor. Quavo, ne Quavious Marshall, then gets up, but Saweetie won’t stop.

The elevator goes to another floor and the people waiting do not go up. For the remainder of the 1:30-second video, Quavo offered no help to the young woman and noticed that there was a camera in the elevator. Saweetie is still sitting on the floor and didn’t get up until it was time to leave. When he got up, he limped out of the elevator.

TMZ reported that they spoke with sources from de Quavo and Saweetie and all confirmed that the video was of an incident in 2020 that occurred at a North Hollywood, California apartment complex where Saweetie lived.

Saweetie said infidelity led to the breakup with Quavo

After it was revealed that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram, Saweetie revealed that she and Quavo were no longer an item. On Twitter, the “Tap In” rapper said that Quavo was unfaithful during their relationship.

“I’m single,” she tweeted. “I have endured too many backstage betrayals and injuries for a false narrative to circulate that degrades my character. Gifts are not band-aid scars and love is not real when intimacy is given to other women. “

She added: “I was emotionally unwound a long time ago and left with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation ”.

Quavo responded by saying that he was disappointed that Saweetie shared his break with the world.

“I know you want to turn this into a show, so I’ll play my role just this once,” he wrote. “I don’t normally expose my business, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so that there are no false narratives. I loved you and I was disappointed that you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you the best.”

I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time.

I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. – QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

Saweetie simply replied “Take care.”

Saweetie and Quavo began dating in 2018. Quavo told GQ that he messaged Saweetie after she found his Explore page on Instagram.

“I saw it on my Explore page,” Quavo said. “I was like, ‘Damn it! Whom? ”. So I did my research and sent him a direct message. I was like, ‘How is she going to call herself frost and not talk to me?’ So I slipped your DM, [y] I said, ‘You’re a frozen girl, you need a glacier boy.’

