‘Saw X’, the tenth installment of the franchise, could already be in the development phase

Fans of gore, riddles and murders are in luck because it seems that the legacy of jigsaw is more alive than ever. As reported from Production Weekly, ‘Saw X’, The tenth installment of the ‘Saw’ franchise is already in development by Twisted Pictures and Lionsgate. Although the box office of the next film in the saga to hit theaters could be decisive, it is expected that in case of going ahead with the project both James Wan and Leigh Whannell will participate in the production again, and this is collected by the Bloody portal Disgusting.

Have you seen a spiral?

While the tenth installment progresses or not, Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella still have pending ‘Spiral: Saw’ premiere on May 21 in Spain (14th in the United States). It is written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger based on an original idea by Rock himself, who also serves as an executive producer. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, an old acquaintance of the saga.

It will be the first Jigsaw film to hit theaters since 2017, which this time has a very specific target in its sights: the police force. The cast is completed by Morgan David Jones, Dan Petronijevic and Marisol Nichols.