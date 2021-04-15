Saw will have another movie: the tenth of the saga | Entertainment

Twisted Pictures has begun development on Saw X, the 10th film in the popular horror franchise following the recent Spiral: Saw hitting theaters this year.

Still with the pending release of Spiral: Saw in theaters, from Twisted pictures they are already preparing a new installment of the most popular horror saga, being the tenth film in the franchise counting the spin-off / sequel starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

The latest issue of Production Weekly (via Blooding Disgusting) confirms that it is in active development. Saw X, the tenth film in the franchise, with James Wan serving as one of the film’s producers.

However, although a new saw movie, the production company is surely well aware of the box office results of the film Spiral: Saw, because if it does not have the expected repercussion it will not be profitable to make a new film.

The plot of Spiral: Saw revolves around Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, a detective working in the shadow of a retired cop. Together with fellow rookie William, Zeke takes the reins of an investigation into a series of grisly murders reminiscent of the horrific crimes of Jigsaw that ravaged the city in the past.

Thus, following the same guidelines of the franchise of horror movies, the murderer catches his victims and makes them play a macabre game in order to survive. As Detective Banks progresses through the investigation, he will discover that he himself has become the lynchpin of the deranged game perpetrated by the killer. Is it a simple impersonator of the famous serial killer or is there something else behind it?

The film Spiral: Saw will be released in theaters in Spain on May 21, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing new Saw movies?

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by José Carlos Pozo.