Saville and Purcell get their place in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021 at 6:45 PM CEST

The Australians Luke saville Y Max purcell, number 35 of the ATP and number 46 of the ATP respectively, they won in one hour and thirty-two minutes 3-6, 6-2 and 6-1 to the South African Raven klaasen and the Japanese tennis player Ben mclachlan, numbers 24 and 43 of the ATP in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. With this result, the couple get the place for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

In the course of the match, Saville and Purcell, the winners, managed to break their rivals’ serve 4 times, while the losing pair did it once. Likewise, Saville and Purcell achieved 68% effectiveness on the first serve and took 77% of the service points, while their opponents obtained 52% effectiveness and managed to win 63% of the service points. To conclude, regarding the penalties, the qualified players committed a double fault and the players of the defeated pair made 7 double faults.

The next confrontation corresponds to the round of 16 of the championship and in it Saville and Purcell will face against the winners of the match between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Y Dan Added against Robert Farah Y Juan Sebastian Cabal.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Doubles Masc.) occurs between May 30 and June 12 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.