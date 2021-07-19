Savic, Atlético’s first preseason injury

First medical part of the preseason in the Atlético de Madrid. Or what is the same, the first player to fall into the rojiblanco team. Has been Stefan savic. The Montenegrin center-back suffers a myofascial injury in the right quadriceps and, according to the mattress club, after undergoing the assessment of medical services, “remains pending evolution.”

Savic had shown to be at a great physical level on the mattress box’s return to work, as seen during the Los Angeles de San Rafael ‘stage’, but he ended with discomfort and this Monday he underwent medical tests that have confirmed the scope of the same.

A setback for Simeone, who loses one of the few footballers of the first team that he had under his command at the moment, since the internationals who have had commitments with their countries are enjoying vacations.

In addition, another of the centrals, Philip, is also in the dry dock. The Brazilian, who plans to return to the mattress discipline this week to continue recovering, suffered a knee injury while training with Canarinha. Alone Handsome is available for the Cholo.

Savic will be out for Friday’s match at El Burgo de Osma against Numancia, the first friendly of the mattress preseason that will begin at 7:00 p.m.