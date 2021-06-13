‘Saved’ brings to light the reality of the “idiotic” immigration policies in Spain

Gonzalo Fajul, Director of Investigations at Por Causa, in ‘Salvados’. (Photo: LASEXTA)

Salvados says goodbye to the season by addressing the reality of immigration in Spain and border control. The host of the laSexta format, Fernando González, Gonzo, has interviewed Gonzalo Fanjul, director of investigations at Por Causa, who affirms that “Spain’s immigration policy is not only immoral, it is also idiotic”

Why? “Because it is a policy where some lose everything, but the vast majority of us earn much less than we could gain with a more rational system,” explained the expert, who highlighted that “immigration, human mobility, is possibly one of the best news that states can have in their prosperity and development policies ”.

The reality is that the percentage of irregular immigrants who enter through Ceuta, Melilla and the Canary Islands is “very small,” said Fanjul. In fact, of the 2.2 million migrants who arrived in Europe in 2018, only 6% were migrants who tried to do so illegally, he highlighted.

How do you explain, then, that we live with that feeling that there are constant migratory crises and then the media are filled with apocalyptic images on that border? Gonzo wanted to know. “I believe that it is a politics of entertainment and it is a spectacularization of the migratory phenomenon” “In the end what we do is hypertrophy a reality that is the exception to the rule. The rule is a system under control ”, remarked the expert.

“We have calculated that each regularized immigrant of the almost half a million immigrants who now live in irregularity, if they were regularized, would contribute on average about 3,500 euros net to the coffers each year …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.