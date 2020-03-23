“‘Save yourself who can’ is not the solution”

Like many other programs, ‘Lo de Évole’ kicked off its specials from home on the night of March 22, with a large number of guests via Skype. One of them was Pope Francis, who was already interviewed by Jordi Évole at the end of his stage in ‘Salvados’. Now, he wanted to have his statements about the coronavirus crisis. The Catalan wanted to make a parallel at the beginning of the interview and, as a joke, he commented: “We started doing a program of prisons and we have all ended up locked up.”

Pope Francis, in ‘Lo de Évole’

The Pope continues working, although he has taken his measures and sees that Saint Peter’s Square “is a desert.” Évole has asked him what he would say to those people who are losing their loved ones and Francisco I has confessed: “I try to make them feel my closeness. Today the language of gestures is more important than that of words“And it was precisely in the gestures that he wanted to emphasize throughout the entire interview.

Taking a step further, the presenter has asked about those vulnerable families, the workers who lose their jobs, the refugees, the abused women. The Pope has been very clear and wanted to see something positive in all this. “A hidden drama of our societies is coming to light, who are sometimes hypocritical or unconscious who don’t realize this underworld“In addition, he told an anecdote of a policeman who told a citizen to go home and he replied that he did not have one.” We realize that these people exist, “concluded the Pope.

Make us feel that we are in a caring society

Regarding workers who lose their jobs, Évole tried to inquire further about his opinion and told him that there are many people who are being fired and asked him what the capitalist system can do in a situation like this. “The concrete solutions must be sought by each one,” commented the Pope, clarifying: “But the ‘Save yourself who can’ is not a solution. A company that fires to save itself is not the solution. More than saying goodbye, we must welcome and make us feel that we are in a caring society“

“We are going to be better”

The Pope has sent a message of hope promising that this situation will teach us and “we will come out better. Less, of course, many will stay on the road and it will be hard, but I have faithFor this reason, Évole asked him if it is possible to have a crisis of faith at this time. Francis I’s answer was no, although throughout his life he did have “doubts of faith” and “resolved them by the grace of God. “

