Save yourself going down to the copy shop with one of Amazon’s best budget printers

Differences between ink printer and laser printer

The main differences of an ink printer from a laser is the source from which the ink comes. While ink printers have the cartridges of a lifetime, which will force us to use them often so that they do not dry out, lasers use toners with sprayed ink.

The truth is that the ink of laser printers gives much more of itself, so we can print a greater number of documents with less ink. The initial price will be more expensive, it is true, but in the long run it will pay off.

For its part, the ink printer will force us to change cartridges more often. Therefore, even if we spend less money on the device, it will be the ink that will end up eating us over the months.