Definitely the raisins give that « plus » to the flavor in the meals, and it is that thanks to them we can season various foods and also, if you are one of those who wants to take care of your health to the maximum then you can also keep your liver healthy with raisin water.

Save your liver with raisin water

This is an ideal natural drink for those people who suffer from fatty liver, liver problems And also, thanks to its natural composition, raisins are also very effective as natural antioxidants.

Benefits of drinking raisin water

It will cleanse your liver

It will cleanse your kidneys

Helps purify the blood of toxins

Improves intestinal transit

Effective against stomach pain

How to prepare raisin water to detoxify my liver?

What you will need for your natural raisin water:

3 tablespoons of raisins

Half a liter of water

Strainer

Preparation method:

The first thing we will do is put the raisins in water before putting them on the fire, in this way they will naturally release their nutrients, let them soak in water for about 30 minutes.

After time, you can put the water with the raisins on the stove over low heat for about 10 minutes, never put the heat on high.

When the water and raisins have cooled down a bit, it is time to strain the water. This water that you strained will be the indicated to take every morning on an empty stomach or after your breakfast, but it is preferable to have a glass before eating.