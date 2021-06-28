Save your legacy. New trailer for Apple’s ‘Foundation’

Apple TV + has unveiled a second trailer for ‘Foundation’, the highly anticipated first screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic and multi-award-winning novel series. The first season of this pica saga developed by David S. Goyer (‘Krypton’, ‘Da Vinci’s Demons’) will consist of ten episodes and will premiere worldwide on Friday, September 24 with the first three chapters. Afterwards, a new episode will premiere every Friday.

‘Foundation’ is an ambitious Skydance Television franchise-minded production for Apple that features Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost and David S. Goyer himself serving as executive producers.

“In the decades since the ‘Foundation Series’ was first published, Asimov’s prophetic science fiction work has never been as relevant as it is now,” says Goyer. “As a young man, I would devour ‘Fundacin’ books and dream of seeing them one day on screen, but a feature film didn’t seem like enough for something so ambitious. Thanks to today’s broad streaming landscape and a valuable collaboration with Apple and Skydance, we can now bringing the literary series to the screen in a way that really does it justice. “

“‘Fundacin’ has always been at the top of my list, and it is an honor to be part of the project that is finally going to make it come true. Whether you are a fan of novels or simply looking for a jaw-dropping pica series I’m very happy to share what we have created with you, “concludes the series creator and showrunner.

When the revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a group of loyal followers travel to the furthest reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation, in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari’s theories, the Cleons (a long line of clinical emperors in power) fear that their hold over the galaxy may be weakened and must acknowledge the very real possibility of losing their legacy forever.

With a cast headed by Jared Harris (‘The Terror’), Lee Pace (‘Halt and Catch Fire’) and promising youngsters Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, this peak journey chronicles the lives of four crucial individuals, and transcends the time and the space. The four protagonists will face serious crises, betrayals and complicated relationships that can determine the destiny of humanity.

Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch round out the main cast of this highly anticipated television blockbuster, possibly the most expensive and ambitious series produced to date by Apple whose first episode was directed by Rupert Sanders (‘Ghost in the Shell: The soul of the machine ‘).

