Believe it or not, tomato has an important component called lycopene, which provides great properties that strengthen and benefit the health of your heart. Check out more information!

May 12, 20208: 11 PM

Tomato is one of the fruits that can help you take care of your heart, since it has a large amount of lycopene, which helps you to lead a completely healthy life.

What is lycopene?

Lycopene is a carotenoid, which is fairly concentrated in some fruits and vegetables, providing them with a characteristic red color. This, in turn, protects the vascular cells and lipoproteins from any oxidation that may occur, thus preventing the internal arterial wall from thickening and causing a heart attack.

Tomato benefits the health of your heart

1.- Its high content of nutrients helps in a natural and healthy way to reduce high cholesterol levels in your body, likewise regulates triglycerides and blood pressure.

2.- The tomato reduces the risk of heart attack and strokes, since it prevents or eliminates any type of accumulation in the form of lumps that are formed in the bloodstream.

3.- The tomato has phytonutrients, which prevents platelets from grouping, thus reducing the formation of clots or thrombi in the veins and arteries. In this way, this rich fruit could be saving your life.

4.- Consuming tomato daily will prevent you from running the risk of pancreatic cancer thanks to the star component “lycopene”, which can become the number one ally of your cardiovascular system.

