save the unknown gray teal, one of the seven critically endangered species in Spain

To profane eyes it may look like “just a duck”, like so many others who collect soggy stale bread, in competition with tents, from walkers in a multitude of urban parks. It is not an animal as spectacular and emblematic as the brown bear, the Iberian lynx or the imperial eagle, used to star in news in the media; but the gray teal is just as relevant as they are and is, if possible, at greater risk.

About the gray teal

First described by the French zoologist Édouard Ménétries in 1832, its scientific name (marmaronetta angustirostris) refers to its narrow beak. It is gregarious, feeds on insects and seeds and likes shallow waters and the protection provided by the vegetation on the banks. At a global level, it is classified as a vulnerable species due to the great decrease in its population

Until the middle of the last century it was easy to see them in the Mediterranean wetlands, but today, and linked to the decline of these unique environments, we barely have 45 couples in all of Spain. And Spain is almost its only distribution location in Europe. To these very brief numbers is added the worrying fact that the trend is for their number to continue to decline.

That is why the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge included the gray teal in the list of critically endangered species, along with the lesser shrike, which is abundant in Europe but disappears in Spain; the auriculate naiad, a kind of freshwater oyster; the nacra, a huge mollusk from the Mediterranean; the rockrose of Cartagena; the European mink, an example of the ravages of invasive species; and the Cantabrian grouse, a species that, despite the many efforts made to recover it over the years, cannot raise its head.

Just as the bear or the grouse evoke the Cantabrian landscapes or the lynx will be forever united to Doñana in the collective imagination – no matter how much their habitats are, in reality, broader, although that is another story -, the existence of the gray teal is closely linked to wetlands. For this reason, the LIFE Cerceta Pardilla project is going to recover 3,000 hectares of these highly threatened ecosystems to ensure their survival.

Protecting the gray teal is protecting wetlands

During the next five years, thanks to this project with European funds, action will be taken in spaces belonging to different autonomous communities, such as the Albufera in Valencia, the El Hondo Natural Park in Alicante, the Guadalquivir marshes and the Morera lagoon in Murcia. All of them are wetlands that belong to the Natura 2000 Network.

Among the planned actions 141 hectares are going to be bought of three farms located in areas considered in the Teal Conservation Strategy as critical places, that is, areas vital for their survival and recovery.

“Habitat loss and degradation is their greatest threat and endangers the survival of the species. Wetlands suffer the impact of drought, pollution, the proliferation of artificial barriers and other threats caused by human activities, “he explains 20 minutes. Ignacio Torres, deputy director of biodiversity and climate change of the Biodiversity Foundation and director of LIFE Cerceta Pardilla. “The alteration of the water regime has affected many species dependent on very shallow wetlands, where the species was breeding in late spring and summer. The marshes of Doñana or La Raja in el Hondo suffer from water problems during the breeding season. LIFE Pardilla Teal will contribute to recovering these wetlands and for the teal to reproduce in them again, “he says.

“40% of the world’s species live in wetlands. They are known as the kidneys of the planet”

The expert clarifies that these fragile ecosystems, which according to the UN are destroyed at a rate three times faster than forests and whose 35% disappeared between 1970 and 2015, “are essential for the conservation of biodiversity. 40% of the The world’s species live in wetlands and are known as the kidneys of the planet. They supply water and food, help mitigate the effects of climate changeThey help control floods and droughts, protect the coast and filter the water. In addition, they improve air quality, provide raw materials and genetic resources for medicines and hydroelectric power. “

El Hondo Natural Park in Alicante, a protected habitat of the gray seals. BIODIVERSITY FOUNDATION

Torres explains that they will also work on monitoring the species, to better understand its movements and threats, and “collaborating with other countries in North Africa where it spends moments in its annual cycle, because Spain is the main area of ​​distribution of the species, but it is essential to strengthen collaboration with other countries to achieve the recovery of their populations. ”

In parallel, the populations of the species will be strengthened through a captive breeding and release program of specimens. The LIFE project that protects this discreet brown duck has two reference centers that successfully breed gray teals: the Cañada de los Pájaros, in Andalusia, and the El Saler Wildlife Recovery Center, in the Valencian Community.

When will we be able to know if all these efforts show a positive balance? Ignacio Torres points out that “it will be in December 2025 when we can take stock. But as the actions unfold, we will be able to see results. ”

Saving Europe’s most endangered duck will benefit many other species, like the spatula, the purple heron, the horned coot or the malvasia; it will benefit everyone if it contributes to protecting wetlands, which, in the words of Ignacio Torres, echoing those of many other experts, “they maintain a vital balance for the planet”.

In nature there is not a single single verse, everything is related to composing a song that we cannot afford to lose.

A specimen of Gray Teal. BIODIVERSITY FOUNDATION