Save the life of a stabbed man … with a bag of potatoes!

The quick and ingenious intervention of a policeman has saved the life of a man who was bleeding in the middle of the street, in the center of New York, after being stabbed.

As can be seen in the video, the agent asked passers-by for a bag of chips. Once achieved, he emptied it and asked insulating tape to stick it on the chest of the wounded man.

Thanks to his heroic intervention and this improvised method with which has managed to stop the bleeding, has saved the life of the injured, who he is already recovering in a hospital.