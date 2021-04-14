Save Ralph: How to Help Avoid Animal Testing on Cosmetic Products

Save Ralph went viral for telling the life story of animals that suffer violence in cosmetic tests.

The controversy regarding cosmetic tests on animals is not new. On the contrary, it has had significant impacts in the industry of beauty, the hygiene, the fashion and even the science for the cruelty with which laboratory species are treated. Save Ralph is the story of a rabbit who, daily, suffers from human abuse to test products of this type.

What happened to Ralph?

Ralph represents the model of life to which various species of rodents and apes have to submit in favor of testing products cosmetic and hygienic. Generally, they lose their senses, have burned skin and suffer serious health problems so that these consequences do not reach human beings. Of course you are inhospitable and violent conditions they are not exclusive to beauty supplies.

In the food and fur industry, animals lose their lives under extremely high levels of stress and physical pain. Save Ralph, the animated video that went viral, challenges the viewer with a humanized approach about this dynamic that guarantees slow and painful deaths the animals involved.

Although they have been designed international regulations focused on respect for animal life, the indiscriminate consumption patterns that are practiced today feed these industries that are they benefit from the suffering of otherss.

We suggest: Neuralink shares video of a monkey controlling a video game with his mind

What alternatives are there?

Photo: Getty Images

First of all, it should be understood that animals are not available to humans. Although it is true that sharing the video on social networks helps to make the problem more widely known, it is a reality that is not sufficient.

The main objective of the Save Ralph producers, affiliated with Humane Society International, was that the users who reached the video could contribute with your signatures to your campaign change.org. Behind this is the long-term intention of definitively banning tests on animals and living beings of any kind with scientific or industrial research purposes.

For this reason, it is worth checking whether the products that are consumed have the seal that guarantees that were produced cruelty free. In terms of the articles of clothing, not buying fur or leather coats. If you want to do so, consult the second hand options always worth it.

The consequences of break these consumption patterns they even have benefits at the environmental level. In addition to mitigating the violence suffered by the treated species, the lack of consumption forces industries to turn your production horizons. In this way, you can open a dynamic fairer to non-human species, following being used as objects in favor of the needs of the market.

Keep reading:

Porn is “educating” an entire generation that enjoys sex less and less

A deer with hair in the eyes appears in the US and is euthanized for fear of some disease