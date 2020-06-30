In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi does not stop launching new phones and it is increasingly difficult to choose one from its catalog. Luckily there are some offers that make it really easy for us. As an example this Mi Note 10 Lite with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that is on sale at Amazon.

This Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite can already be obtained for € 327 on Amazon, a good discount of your 399 € which the mobile officially costs. This mobile is a real machine that will not disappoint both those looking for a powerful mobile for games, and those looking for a mobile to use it all day.

The cheapest Mi Note 10 series mobile, with a 6.47-inch screen, a 64 MP AI camera, an in-screen fingerprint reader, 30W fast charge for its 5,200 mAh battery and NFC to use with Google Pay .

In addition to the Amazon offer, you can also get a pack with Xiaomi Redmi AirDots in PcComponentes for only € 379. This pack is slightly more expensive than Amazon’s offer, but you get some free wireless headphones.

My Note 10 Lite has a powerful Snapdragon 730G processor it works especially well with high performance games and applications. Also if you add 6 GB of RAM and a huge 6.47-inch Full HD display It is certainly a good cheap option as a mobile for games.

Includes a system of 4 main cameras, with a 64 megapixel camera, an 8 MP ultra wide angle, a 2 MP macro camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. As if that were not enough, it has a huge 5,260 mAh battery and fast charge at 30 W so that the mobile takes very little time to be fully charged.

These are the best-selling mobile phones in Amazon Spain, among which several Xiaomi smartphones stand out, a brand that overwhelmingly dominates the top of this store.

This my Note 10 Lite has more necessary functions than ever today, such as a 3.5mm headphone connection, a fingerprint reader on the screen, infrared emitter to control electrical devices and NFC that you can use with Google Pay to avoid using money in metalic.

The offer for this Mi Note 10 Lite with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, or what is the same the model with more available memory, is on Amazon for only € 327. But you also have available the pack with Redmi AirDots in PcComponentes for € 379.

Amazon orders have totally free shipping costs, but it also has fast shipping (something that PcComponentes always has) if you are an Amazon Prime member. You can try it free for 30 days and without Prime commitment.

If you are a university student, you can make better use of your educational email with a free 3-month Prime Student test and a 50% discount on the annual subscription.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliated partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.