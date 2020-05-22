Today we are going to show you an offer, which basically consists of a discount on one of the most beautiful monitors you will see this year 2020, And the truth is that right now, this device from Lenovo is at a price that is very worth taking it home with you, whether you need it to play, work or study.

Now, let’s take a little more detailed look at this monitor, but the first thing you should know is that it has a limited time discount of 30% that leaves it at 129 euros, And the truth is that, personally, it seems to me a very competent price, and, of course, with shipping and warranty from Spain, as PcComponentes is the store that sells it.

30% discount on the Lenovo Q24i, take the opportunity!

This monitor from Lenovo, the Lenovo Q24i, is one of the most beautiful you are going to see for sale thanks to its foot and its front without frames. The first of these elements, breaks with the usual aesthetics of monitor mounts, and it does not start from the center, but from the side, and is inserted into a cylindrical opening of the monitor itself that allows the angle of the monitor itself to be easily adjusted.

As for the hardware of this device, it has a 23.8-inch panel at Full HD resolution, with a latency of only 4 ms, ideal for playing at a competitive level, and more for a price as low as you have now thanks to this offer.

Its viewing angles are 178º both vertically and horizontally, making it ideal if you want to use this screen to play between several people. On the other hand, It has a VGA port, an HDMi and an audio output port.

The design, as we have told you, is the strong point of this monitor, which, weighing 4.5 kg, is ideal if you want to use it standing up on occasion precisely to this special holder that allows you to easily adjust it.

