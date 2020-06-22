‘Save me’ has opened its program this Monday June 22 analyzing the dispute between Jorge Javier Vázquez and Belén Esteban, which ended with the presenter leaving the set of ‘Saturday deluxe’ very upset after the interviewee hinted that he had not suffered as much as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis. Two days later, it seems that presenter and collaborator have already approached positions.

Kiko Matamoros and Gema López

According to the director of ‘Sálvame’, David Valldeperas, Jorge Javier Vázquez sent a message to the collaborator this weekend. A fact confirmed by collaborators such as Anabel Pantoja, who also explained that Belén had spent two days « very upset » after the discussion with her partner. After the « princess of the people » questioned her presence in ‘Save me’ in the short term, The program has confirmed that both will meet again on the set on Tuesday, June 23..

Employees get wet

As expected, the analysis of the discussion gave rise to all kinds of opinions. Gema López strongly criticized the position of Jorge Javier Vázquez: « I did not like that he left, because I think he has the left hand and professionalism to deal with it, » said the woman. In his opinion, Jorge Javier treated the interviewee with disdain. « He ignores Bethlehem with the chorbos and with the Cayetana. I prefer that you discount me with arguments that you make me small, denounced López.

On the contrary, Kiko Matamoros saw the presenter’s behavior right because « if he stayed, he could have gone further. » According to Matamoros, « it is being sold as a political confrontation and it is not that. Jorge jumps when Belén attributes a lack of closeness and empathy with the victims. He was messing around and in a good mood and did not come to qualify his speech, « he said before giving a thumbs up to Gema López: » We are now going to teach Jorge Javier how to make television.«

Anabel Pantoja has regretted the sadness of Belén Esteban after the altercation: « She was humiliated without knowing what to do. » Relying on prompt reconciliation, he blamed the confrontation on trust: « The two collided as there was a lot of confidence, Belén making the speech and he saying about the chorbos »

Antonio Montero endorsed Belén’s speech, arguing that he represents « many people » with his words about suffering during the pandemic, while Miguel Frigenti praised the sincerity of the Paracuellos, while empathizing with Jorge Javier for the climate of political tension: « I was broken to the lama seeing Belén cry, I think Jorge should not have left, but I understand that because enduring criticism is like a pressure cooker«