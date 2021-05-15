‘Save me’ suspends Rafa Mora and Anabel Pantoja from employment and salary for a week after their confrontation

The directors of Sálvame have made the decision to suspend Rafa Mora and Anabel Pantoja from employment and salary for the confrontation they staged last Friday.

“Exist intolerable behaviors that this program will not consent now or in the future “, they have affirmed in the statement, also advising the rest of the collaborators that they are not going to consent any more” tavern or slum attitudes. “

A week ago, Rafa Mora and Anabel Pantoja staged a strong discussion on the set after a gesture from the Valencian in which imitated limping to the father of Isabel Pantoja’s niece.

After that, Anabel left the set insulting Rafa and threatening him: “The next time you call I’ll lame my father I rip your head off“.

Throughout the week, the two collaborators have faced the peer comments and a therapy with Cristina Soria to reach an understanding.

But, without a doubt, the most complex thing for both of them was exposing themselves to the audience opinion that he had to decide his future between three options: expel Rafa Mora from the program, expel Anabel, or prevent them from coinciding in the program.

After two days and more than 275,000 votes from viewers, the most voted option was that Rafa Mora I did not return to the program with 49% of the votes.

This survey and previous conflicts that both have starred in the program have served the management to make this decision, which they hope will serve so that reflect on your behavior and do not repeat yourself.