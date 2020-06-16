‘Save me’ invited surgeon Luis Vecilla on Monday to analyze the Oriana Marzoli’s obsession with the physical appearance of herself and others. At the slightest discussion she has with another person, the Venezuelan woman attacks appearance and age as the main offenses against her adversaries, usually women. His obsession has led him to undergo surgery on numerous occasions at 28 years of age, earmarking a significant financial outlay for this.

Oriana Marzoli’s change since her television debut

In no way is the Oriana we know now with whom she debuted on the set of ‘Women and Men and vice versa’ in 2012. Although she maintains that she has only had breast surgery, Vecilla points out obvious facial changes. « The thing that strikes me the most is the eyes and the jaw« he defends, indicating that the young woman could have undergone a canthopexy to get a sweeter look and an operation orthognathic to correct the prognathism of the jaw.

The surgeon from ‘Sálvame’ also explained to Carlota Corredera that Oriana could have filled the lips and cheekbones, and did not hide the good opinion that the result obtained deserved in her facial curves. « If it stopped here, it would not be bad but it has started with the fillers on cheekbones and lips and that is a path that does not stop, » he argued.

The money that would have been spent on your operations

Oriana Marzoli, young and now Kiko’s confessional

Luis Vecilla also did not see the work done to sculpt the figure of his body questionable. Looking at images from Kiko’s Confessional, he concluded that her breasts would have been enlarged using prosthetics and not fat from another part of her body. In addition, he pointed out a more than possible lipo vaser, a type of liposuction that serves to achieve a more defined contour and with more curves.

With all this work and in view of the result, the surgeon considers that Oriana Marzoli could have spent around 20,000 euros on cosmetic operations. A not inconsiderable figure that for her was necessary to feel comfortable with her body, something that obsesses her in view of the insults that she utters to other women when facing them, as we have seen in her confrontations with Fani or Leticia Sabater in ‘The Strong House’.