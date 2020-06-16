The collaborator of « Sálvame » Mila Ximénez has lung cancer. She herself told it on the show today excited. After several weeks of absence in which there was a lot of speculation about where he was and what was happening to him, today he returned to the set and asked for help from Jorge Javier in order to explain what has happened to him. The presenter has been very excited during the testimony of his partner. She has confessed that she is « very afraid ». He asked the doctor if he was going to die.

Mila Ximénez explained that she had severe back pain. To go to work at « Save me Deluxe » had to take painkillers. The next day he went to have an MRI and they told him that he had a tumor in the lung. « They are going to treat me. He is diagnosed. I am going to do chemo and radiotherapy so that the cancer does not continue ratifying and falls asleep, « he explained.

He asks the press and the paparazzi for respect because, he confesses, he is very afraid. « I only ask that they not attack me because I will not be well, » he said.