‘Save me’: Miguel Frigenti assures that Tamara Falcó’s boyfriend would have cheated on her with “several girls”: “I have seen messages”

In the midst of the commotion that these days has generated the alleged infidelity From Íñigo Onieva to Tamara Falcó, Save me this Tuesday shared new details about the crisis that the car designer and the socialite would be going through.

Specifically, it has been the journalist Miguel Frigenti who has shared new news about this issue. “He [Íñigo Onieva] has gone to several parties and there has been with several girls. That is common knowledge. It was already known among some circles before the infidelity was known, “he said on the set.

The talkative has explained that Onieva has attended several parties in the Madrid capital, where he has not gone unnoticed among the attendees. “I have seen written messages with my own eyes and there are a number of documents that they would not leave Iñigo in a good place, “added Frigenti.

Although the television collaborator has spoken at all times about the information he has received from his sources, without having seen any infidelity, he has dared to affirm that they would have occurred “various disloyalty” by the young man.

“If I were Isabel Preysler I would not be very happy or calm about the relationship that my daughter currently has with this boy,” he said, thus contributing details of the young woman With which Onieva would have been unfaithful to his girlfriend last week, something that the influencer Fani Carbajo claims to have seen with her own eyes.

The former contestant of Survivors explained to Socialité and Viva la vida that the designer would have had a flirtation with “a very pretty Venezuelan” in a nightclub in the Spanish capital, ensuring that both left the premises together, and Frigenti has corroborated it.

The journalist explained that, according to what he learned from people who attended the party, the young woman was tall, thin, very attractive and elegant.