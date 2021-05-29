‘Save me’: Melyssa’s father ends up in the emergency room after seeing some images of his daughter in ‘Survivors’: “The pressure increased”

Nela, Melyssa Pinto’s mother, has come to Sálvame to comment on her daughter’s passage through Survivors 2021, a reality that she rejoined at the last gala after recovering from acute gastroenteritis. The guest has said that, on occasions, her family suffers from the young woman’s situation in Honduras.

The contestant has experienced a series of ups and downs during her stay on the program, as her health problems are compounded by the continuous disputes with her ex-partner, Tom Brusse, whom, after weeks of living together, she has made the cross. In fact, both They have starred in tense moments on the island.

One of them is the anger that Pinto threw at the French for considering that he was deceiving him about his relationship with Sandra Pica. A confrontation that reminded many of the sounded break of both in The Island of Temptations.

“My husband had a very bad time at that time and also now on the island. The other day we had to take him to the emergency room because the pressure increased a lot, “Nela acknowledged this Friday on the set of Sálvame, leaving the collaborators astonished.

Nela, who is the faithful defender of the ‘survivor’ on the sets, has complained that Tom Brusse and Sandra Pica have wanted to lock her up. “They have decided to make my girl believe that he wanted to go back to her”, has denounced.