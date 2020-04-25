With the constant increase in public service fees and the isolation measures that have been taken worldwide to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from continuing to grow, today more than ever it is time to be aware and look for the right way to take advantage of It combines resources such as water, gas and electric energy, since we carry out tasks that involve its use every day, from washing clothes and dishes, to hot showers, preparing food and using electrical appliances.

For this reason we bring you a series of tips and measures that you could apply in your home to reduce your expenses when paying for electricity and water bills, or just so you can call the gas company less often when you need to change or refill your tank.

Although these measures will help you to reduce payments during each period, take into account that when carrying out this type of action, you will also take advantage of the resources that directly benefit the environment.

Take short baths

Bathing in less than 10 minutes not only allows you to save water, but in most cases it also helps reduce gas consumption for those who heat the water by means of a boiler. Try turn off the faucet when you soap, shave, or brush your teeth, This way you will spend an average of two liters less each time.

Wash slab in batches

Instead of washing and rinsing dish by dish, the ideal would be carve all the dirty dishes and put them in the sink to take advantage of the water when removing the soap, because in this way the ones underneath will be rinsed at the same time and the vital liquid is better used.

Fill the washing machine

This is one of the most water consuming appliances and therefore it is convenient that we always wash using full loads. If you don’t have enough clothes to wash, the ideal is to wait for it to come together and take the opportunity to wash all (of the same class) in a single load, This way you could save up to 80 liters of water per washing day.

Check the refrigerator

Actions like close the door well every time it is opened and check that it maintains the ideal temperature between two and three degrees centigrade They could help you reduce expenses when paying the electricity bill, since you could save between 5 and 8% of the total energy you consume in your home.

Use saving lights

Although these devices are not as cheap as conventional light bulbs, the savings they generate are reflected in the short and medium term on your receipts and in your pocket, since on average they consume between 50 and 80% less electrical energy than traditional ones.

Cover pots when you cook

When you perform this action food cooks in much less time and therefore you end up using less gas when cooking, since the steam would remain inside the pots and the cooking temperature would be reached more quickly and the savings would be reflected in your tank.

.