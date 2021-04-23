Save data on YouTube by correctly choosing the default playback quality | Technology

YouTube amasses a huge number of users per month, many of them watch the content from their mobile phone and, sometimes, using data. Now YouTube allows you to choose the default playback quality, we show you how to do it.

Google had promised to integrate the ability to choose the default playback quality in videos, it has taken time, but it is here. This setting allows users to decide the resolution at which YouTube videos are played after clicking on them.

To date, YouTube videos were played at 480p, although our internet connection was good, it is something that bothered many users. But what Google did to avoid surges in consumption if we were connecting through data.

The new Chromecast 2020 includes Google TV, a system that allows us to have applications within the device and that is controlled with the remote, unlike the Chromecast we had until now. It supports 4K resolution at 60 fps, is HDR and Dolby Vision certified.

It is true that the resolution could be changed by clicking on the gear and selecting it manually at the expense of the video loading again. All this is over, from today the Google video application allows you to create a general setting for the quality of video playback.

The first thing we need is to have YouTube installed, although it would be completely strange not to have this application on our mobile. After checking that we have YouTube, you have to check that there is no pending update. We need the latest version to be able to use this functionality.

Whether you have edited a home video through YouTube, or if you have one on your personal page of your channel that is a bit bland, you can improve them by adding some of the music from the portal’s own library.

After these preliminary steps, what you have to do is open the application, click on the icon of our photo to enter the section of our account. Pressing will open a section in which many elements appear, the important one is the one that says “Configuration” and is almost at the end of everything.

When entering the configuration section we will be bombarded with more sections, you just have to pay attention to the one that says “Video quality preferences”. In this section we can choose the video quality both for data and for when we are with WiFi connected. The options are as follows:

Automatic: if we select it, it will be as if we had not done anything, since YouTube will decide the quality of the videos. Highest: when you select it, what YouTube will do is load the video in the highest resolution available. Data saving: the video quality will be the fairest so as not to consume a lot of data.

It is clear that the option to use to save data is the one that bears this name. But If what you want is to enjoy YouTube videos in their maximum splendor, your thing is to select the option that reproduces the content at the highest resolution.

The settings for changing the quality of a video during playback have also changed, now in the quality section the resolutions no longer appear in the first instance. What appears is the following:

Automatic: YouTube decides the best resolution. Higher image quality: Playback is done at the highest resolution. Data saving: image quality is lower so as not to consume data. Advanced: resolutions are selected manually.

And, just like before, If we want to save data, what we have to do is select the option that bears this name. But, if on the contrary, what we want is to see the video in its maximum resolution, we can select both the highest quality option and mark an exact resolution if we click on the “Advanced” option.

Keep in mind that what we mark will be established as the general preference to follow when playing video on YouTube. This new functionality is now available to all usersNow all you have to do is configure it according to your preferences.