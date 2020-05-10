The apps that allow store links and web pages to access them later they are not something new. For years there have been famous apps such as Pocket or Instapaper, with millions of users around the world who use them every day, to avoid forgetting forever about that article that at some point they found online, but unfortunately they did not have enough time to read.

And although there are already several applications of this type, there is always room for one more. That must have thought the creator of LinKeep, a new free tool available on Google Play, which stands out for its Easy to use and for having a more modern and eye-catching design than other apps in the same category.

Save and organize all your links with LinKeep

As its own creator explains, LinKeep is an app that allows you to store, catalog and share links to web pages. Thanks to it, it is easier to keep our links organized since it offers the possibility of create categories and then filter the links to quickly find those in the same category.

Its operation, therefore, is not very different from that of Pocket or Instapaper. Its functions include the option of create and store links directly from the applicationalthough it is also possible save the links or web pages that we visit in LinKeep through the native “share” menu of Android.





Its design is based on the Material Design language, and it has a modern and customizable appearance. It includes a dark theme, which will be activated either manually or automatically based on the default system theme. It also offers the possibility of view the saved links as a list or cards.





The app is in the development phase, and for that reason it is not surprising that it is not yet as complete a tool as some of the aforementioned alternatives are. The latest version available introduces performance improvements and changes in translations, as well as the possibility of automatically extract the title and description of some links. Other features are missing, such as the possibility of adding the same link to several categories –or a tag system that allows even better organization of the saved links–, as well as the option of create a backup of stored links. It wouldn’t be too bad either web version that it made LinKeep a cross-platform app, although I’m afraid this feature doesn’t seem to go into the developer’s plans.

It is possible download the initial version of LinKeep for free through Google Play. The app includes ads, although it is possible to remove them through one of the in-app payments included in the app.

More apps and games on Andro4all

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: