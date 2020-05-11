This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

We have almost reached the equator of the year, and the main companies have already launched their big bets for this year. Xiaomi It is one of the firms that, at this point in 2020, has already launched an endless number of phones of all kinds and for all budgets, and if you were thinking of getting one of their latest models, I’m afraid that today is your lucky day.

And it is that for a limited time, thanks to an exclusive discount coupon you can get up to 50 euros discount on your new Xiaomi smartphone on eBay. But that’s not all, because you can also use this discount to save on your purchase of other brand devices such as the Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

Up to 50 euros discount on your new Xiaomi mobile

Thanks to this coupon, you can save 10% on any product included in the offers section that are shown through the link that we offer you under these lines. Among the products, you will find both Xiaomi phones like other gadgets and products of the brand, as well as other popular firms such as Samsung or SanDisk.

Depending on the selected product, you can save up to a maximum of 50 euros. Here are some examples of offers you could take advantage of using the coupon:

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 for 386.99 euros: It cost 429.99 euros. A smartphone with a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 730G processor and four rear cameras with a 108-megapixel main sensor. | Buy it here

Xiaomi Mi 9T for 251.99 euros: It cost 299.99 euros. It has a Snapdragon 730 processor, 6 GB of RA and a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen. It has a main 48 megapixel camera. | Buy it here

Redmi Note 8 for 134.99 euros: It cost 158.99 euros. The best-selling Android mobile in the first quarter of 2020, with a large 4,000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 665 processor. | Buy it here

Redmi Note 9S for 179.10 euros: it cost 199 euros. One of the latest devices to join the Xiaomi catalog, with a very balanced technical section, modern design and one of the best photographic systems in its category. | Buy it here

Anyways, the discount coupon that you should use to take advantage of the offers is PQ22020. This must be entered during the payment process, and the discount will be applied automatically once entered.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: