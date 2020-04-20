With this refreshing drink you could from cleaning your toilet to cleaning the windows of your home. Wonderful, right! Take note here.

April 19, 2020

In addition to quenching your thirst on a hot day, Coca Cola could also be very useful for removing some difficult stains like tools, toilets and windows. So, this refreshing liquid will allow you to save countless cleaning products that are usually very expensive.

Continue reading and discover how to clean with Coca-Cola !.

1. Clean your toilet

Oddly enough, this cool drink is an excellent cleaning product. You just have to pour the liquid from the soda into the toilet and let it act for an hour. Then pull the lever and you will notice that the tartar and grime stains will have completely disappeared.

2. Remove rust from tools

If your tools show signs of rust, the ideal is to soak them in a small cup filled with Coca-Cola for 1 day or until you notice that the rust has disappeared. Once the time has passed, rub them with a non-metallic sponge, rinse well and let them dry. You will be surprised with the results!

3.– Clean the windows

You no longer need to spend too much on expensive products to keep your glasses clean and streak-free. Remember that Coca-Cola contains citric acid, which makes it an excellent alternative to lemon cleaners. All you have to do is spray a little liquid on the windows, let it sit for a while and remove the liquid with a clean cloth. Finally, rinse the glasses with warm water so that they are not sticky.

4.Removes black stains from pots

Concerned that the bottom of the pot burned! Quiet, use a Coca-Cola and remove the stain forever. Its application is very easy, take the pot, pour the soda over the burned part. Leave to act for a few minutes and rinse with plenty of water.