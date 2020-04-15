Its drivers with a physical handicap had to compete in Le Mans with an adapted LMP2

Coronavirus has excessively delayed participation preparation

They do not give up the challenge, they hope to face it in 2021

One more year there will be no car occupying Le Mans Garage 56. It is the box reserved for a guest project that stands out for being innovative, groundbreaking, revolutionary or for representing a human challenge, although it does not respect the technical rules reserved for the other vehicles that compete in the event.

Frédéric Sausset, who occupied it a few years ago, has had to give up occupying this box again, this time not as a pilot but as team leader. Since becoming the first quadriplegic to compete and finish the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Sausset has set himself the goal that other drivers could reissue their goal. A more ambitious goal if possible because he wanted the three drivers of the team to have some physical handicap.

It has been two years of long preparation, but in the end the 500 cubic centimeter former driver Takuma Aoki, the former cross country driver Nigel Nailly and Snoussi Ben Moussa will not be on the starting line. Sausset, with a shrunken soul, had to throw in the towel. What the restricted mobility has failed to do, the coronavirus has done.

“After speaking at length with my pilots and also with my sponsors, the rest of the team members, the ACO and the ELMS, as well as the presidents of the FIA ​​and the French federation, as well as other personalities who have collaborated in this extraordinary With the project of competing for a time in history a team made up of drivers with a handicap at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, I have been forced to make the difficult decision to resign from participating in the test due to the terrible global pandemic caused by the coronavirus, “says Sausset.

The current confinement has had a strong impact on the team’s preparation. “Our program has suffered a brutal halt,” he explains.

“I believe that our preparation has not only been delayed, but has been degraded and we would not be able to present ourselves to the test in optimal conditions. We have studied the various situations that could arise in front of us, the human and financial consequences of this pandemic and it has it seemed more reasonable to resign from participating this year, “he adds.

Sausset, together with the resignation from its participation in 2020, has sent the ACO a letter of candidacy to occupy Garage 56 next year. It is not a goodbye, but a goodbye; it is not a resignation, but a delay.

