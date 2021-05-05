Saunders threatens to retire due to ring size

Billy Joe Saunders’s father in a shocking statement has said that they will withdraw from the fight against Canelo Alvarez, due to the size of the ring to be used in Saturday’s fight. Saunders’ team wants 24 feet, but it is claimed that Matchroom wanted an 18-foot ring.

For now, Saunders made good on his threat not to confront Alvarez in the previous photoshoot for the fight at Dallas Cowboys Stadium. To that BJS’s father said, ‘From now on, the fight is over.’ “I won’t do anything unless the ring problem is solved.”

The claim for the size of the ring seems legitimate, but all this aggressiveness that the BJS team is sporting, does not seem so legitimate anymore. This matter is supposed to have been part of what was agreed in the contract. This dispute is surprising a few days before the fight.

It is also surprising the verbal prominence of Tyson Fury, in the middle of another mess of proportions that has him involved and another high-profile fight that ‘already fell’, apparently, like that of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, where two presidents of promoters, they accuse Eddie Hearn of being the sole culprit of the disaster.

But this soap opera has other actors who could be influencing the possible unprecedented scandal of a Saunders abandonment hours after a fight with Canelo. In the video I tell you what may be happening behind the scenes, in a real war between promoters, the reasons for this to happen and above all, the consequences that all this mess may have on the boxing industry in the immediate future.