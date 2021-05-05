Saunders threatens to get out of the fight with Canelo … if they don’t enlarge the ring

This Saturday, Saúl Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will collide in one of the fights of the year, for the unification of the belts of the Super middleweight category of the WBC, WBA and WBO. However, some statements by the British in the last hours put a blanket of doubts about the evening: threatens to get off if they don’t enlarge the ring.

Look also

“They try to put me in a phone booth, they want to put a 16 to 18 foot ring, which is unacceptable to me. I want a 24 ring, but they say that won’t happen. I have already left everything in the hands of my team, who will solve it because otherwise there will be no fight “Saunders warned.

Canelo in front of AT&T Stadium, where he will fight Saunders.

The British boxer argues that his preparation took place in a 24-foot ring, as it was a world title unification match.. The A&AT Stadium ring they set up in Texas for Saturday’s battle is exactly 20 feet long.

Look also

Canelo Álvarez, however, assured that they are only excuses from Saunders and ruled out the suspension. “I don’t care about the size of the ring. I’m just going to go in and do my job. It is not the only excuse he has had, he has many excuses. The fight will happen “, answered the Mexican champion. And now?

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE